In the ongoing crackdown by the Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) in Nairobi, South Rift, and Western regions, authorities have arrested 129 people, and 200 cartons of illicit medicines have been seized.

The board initiated the operation on January 29 to enforce regulatory standards, ensure public safety, and curb unlawful practices in the pharmaceutical sector.

As the National Drug Regulatory Authority under the Ministry of Health, the board has focused its efforts on illegal pharmaceutical premises and chemists distributing unregistered medicines.

Head of Enforcement and Surveillance, Kaluai Julius, has issued a caution to the public against purchasing medicines from unauthorized sources. He additionally urged pharmaceutical practitioners to review and update transportation processes for pharmaceuticals to enhance efficiency.

Healthcare facilities responsible for handling pharmaceuticals have also been encouraged to apply online for the disposal of pharmaceutical waste or to contact PPB regional officers for assistance.

“This successful operation reflects PPB’s dedication to maintaining the integrity of the pharmaceutical industry and protecting citizens’ well-being. It underscores the importance of collaborative efforts in upholding regulatory standards and safeguarding public health,” Kaluai Julius said.