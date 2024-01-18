By the Presidential Communication Service(PCS)

The Government is deliberately implementing programmes and policies that will create jobs for the youth.

President William Ruto said there is need for urgent, intentional and strategic measures to address unemployment in the country.

He said the Government has identified the Affordable Housing Programme, digital jobs and export of labour as some of the programmes that will be exploited to create jobs.

“Unless we intentionally work on programmes that create jobs we will continue to have millions of our young people in the streets jobless as the unemployment crisis escalates,” he said.

He made the remarks during the official opening of the Trans-Nzoia Community ICT hub in Kitale.

The President noted that the Government is setting up ICT hubs in every ward to equip youth with the necessary digital skills to tap into online opportunities.

He said the digital hubs have already enabled 119,000 youth to access digital jobs.

“We urge those who have undergone training in these hubs to mentor others so that we can reach as many youth as possible,” he said.

Later, visited the Masinde Muliro market and the proposed land earmarked for the construction of Kitale Affordable Housing Project where 10,000 houses will be built.

Cabinet Secretaries Susan Nakhumicha and Eliud Owalo, Trans-Nzoia Governor George Natembeya, MPs led by Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah and MCAs were present.

