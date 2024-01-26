Rita Waeni was strangled to death and later decapitated, Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor said on Thursday.

This followed an autopsy on a severed head found on Sunday in Kiambaa Dam, Kiambu County. Earlier on Thursday, the 20-year-old’s family positively identified the head, allowing Dr Oduor to proceed with the postmortem examination at City Mortuary, Nairobi.

Oduor, who also conducted a DNA analysis, said the identification was based on the hair, forehead, and formation of Waeni’s teeth.

In addition to strangulation, the pathologist established that Waeni was hit on the head with a blunt object.

“The main findings were that the head had been chopped off from the neck at the level of C5 (vertebrae on the neck). There was bruising on the scalp caused by a blunt object. We also saw some fractures on bones,” Oduor told reporters.

“I can comfortably conclude that the cause of death was strangulation after which she was decapitated and her body dumped.”

“Never-Before-Seen Murder”

The Thursday autopsy followed an earlier one conducted last week on other dismembered body parts. At the time, Oduor exclaimed; “In my forensic life I have never come across such an incident.”

Meanwhile, media reports indicate that detectives suspect the killing of Waeni is part of an ongoing occultism in the country. The Star reports that it’s part of the theories they are looking into as a motive for the gruesome murder.

“It looks like a ritual which I think was motivated by a cult-like belief,” said an officer as quoted by the daily.

Reportedly, the investigation team is aiming to ascertain if there are additional killings that resemble that of Waeni.

Currently, six individuals, comprising two Nigerian nationals, four Kenyans, and an individual holding a Mozambican passport, are in custody in connection with the murder.

Formal charges have not been filed against these suspects, and they have not been asked to enter a plea.

Among the detainees are two Nigerian suspects, William Ovie Opia and Johnbull Asibor, who were found in possession of various items, including a hatchet, a butcher knife, six mobile phones, three laptop computers, and multiple SIM cards.

Opia’s passport had expired, and Asibor claimed that he had lost his passport approximately a year ago.

The suspects are in police custody to facilitate the completion of the investigation.

