Azimio spokesperson Makau Mutua has come out in defense of Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, addressing the controversy surrounding Musyoka’s recent statements about the Kamwene faction within the Azimio coalition.

Mutua, speaking on Friday, dismissed those criticizing Kalonzo over his comments about the faction, which he referred to as a ‘tribal outfit.’

Mutua emphasized that real change in Kenya depends on unity, not tribal divisions. “Those attacking Kalonzo Musyoka for criticizing their tribal outfit are spent forces. Kenya’s salvation doesn’t lie in the ‘tribe’ but in forging a common national zeitgeist,” Mutua remarked.

THOSE attacking @skmusyoka for criticizing their tribal outfit are spent forces. Kenya’s salvation doesn’t lie in the “tribe” but in forging a common national zeitgeist. — Prof Makau Mutua (@makaumutua) January 12, 2024

His remarks were seen to be targeting Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua, who on Wednesday questioned why Kalonzo was ‘scared’ of the Kamwene outfit.

What about kamwene scares my brother @skmusyoka that he must drag it in every conversation he has ? https://t.co/cB9eivptUX — Martha Karua SC (@MarthaKarua) January 9, 2024

Kalonzo Musyoka, in a Tuesday night interview with KTN News, described the Kamwene faction as a flawed political concept. He characterized Kamwene as an ‘idea dead on arrival’ and advised its proponents, including Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua, to abandon it in favor of unity within the Azimio coalition.

“I don’t want to pass judgement on that issue but have you heard of things like dead on arrival? This thing means individualism. It’s a terrible political philosophy. I would advise my friends to leave it and we stick together in Azimio,” Kalonzo stated.

Kamwene is a faction that unites opposition leaders from the Mount Kenya region in support of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance.

Mutua has criticized the group as well, labeling it an ethnic-centric organization.

Despite Kalonzo’s and Mutua’s criticisms, the Kamwene group claim that they maintain their strong affiliation with Azimio and insists on its relevance within the coalition.