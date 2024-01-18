A postmortem examination on the body of Laban Langat, a 26-year-old intern medical officer found dumped in a trench near Nakuru Level 5 Hospital, has disclosed that he was strangled to death.

Government Pathologist Titus Ngulungu, who conducted the autopsy on Sunday, affirmed Langat’s cause of death as manual strangulation.

“As a result of my examination, I have formed the opinion that the cause of death was asphyxia due to compression of the neck,” the pathologist said.

“The doctor died due to lack of oxygen after his neck was compressed or strangled,” said Ngulungu.

The postmortem examination results triggered a protest by nurses and doctors at the Level 5 facility, who marched around Nakuru City, demanding justice for Laban Kiptoo.

Chanting slogans and carrying twigs, the protesters marched through Kenyatta Avenue. They turned onto Moi Road on their route to the governor’s office, where they called for enhanced security measures at the hospital.

Security guards discovered the body of Laban Kiptoo in a trench at 7 am.

Dr. Kiptoo, assigned to the Margaret Kenyatta Mother-Baby Maternity wing, had been on duty on Friday, hours before his tragic demise.

A senior detective assured that they were making progress in the investigation, with various theories being explored.

“We are making great strides into the investigations of the murder. Soon, the perpetrators will be arrested to face the law. We are looking into various theories to establish the motive of his killer(s),” said the detective as quoted by Nation.

The investigation has faced a challenge due to the defective CCTV cameras in the hospital. A staff member disclosed that most cameras were non-functional on the fateful Saturday, impeding efforts to resolve the case.