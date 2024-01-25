On Tuesday, the Government of India presented CT Scan equipment to the Kenya Navy Base in Mtongwe.

Addressing the ceremony at the Defence Headquarters in Nairobi, Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale stated that the equipment, along with a comprehensive package of servicing and infrastructure support, will significantly improve diagnostic services at the Ministry of Defence.

CS Duale said the military personnel stationed in the coastal region, along with their dependents, no longer have to travel to Nairobi for specialized diagnostic procedures.

“The medical equipment will significantly augment the Forces’ mission accomplishment which is a big milestone for the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF),” said the CS.

Before the signing ceremony, the CS welcomed the High Commissioner for a courtesy call at his office, where he praised the longstanding bilateral relations between the two countries over the decades.

CS Duale highlighted that due to a robust Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2016, the two countries have cooperated in various sectors, including training and exercises for military personnel, military medical services, and military cultural and sporting activities, among others.

The CS additionally mentioned that as Kenya positions itself to become a shipbuilding hub in the African continent, Kenya Shipyards Limited (KSL) will leverage all opportunities to establish partnerships with Goa Shipyards Limited (GSL) of India, aiming for the mutual benefit of both countries.

Duale further added that the Kenya Space Agency and the Indian Space Research Organization are currently in negotiations for potential collaboration to maximize the benefits derived from space-related data.

The CS and the High Commissioner discussed potential areas for future cooperation between the two countries, including maritime security, defense industry, border security, food industry, and defense research and development, among others.

Present during the meeting were the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Francis Ogolla, Principal Secretary Mr. Patrick Mariru, Vice CDF Lieutenant General Jonah Mwangi, Director of Medical Services at the Defence Headquarters Major General Dr. George Ng’ang’a and other General and Senior Officers.