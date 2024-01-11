The parents of an 11-year-old girl in Masita village within Bondo sub-county, Siaya County, reportedly beat her to death for allegedly stealing Ksh 200.

The Citizen reports that the girl, identified as Gabriela Atieno, reportedly took the Ksh. 200 that belonged to her father, Cornel Ogeno, leading to her being caned by her parents on Sunday evening.

Confirming the incident, Siaya County Police Commander Mr. Cleti Kimaiyo reported that the parents repeatedly caned the girl until she lost consciousness.

They hastily rushed her to the nearby Bondo sub-county hospital, where she was declared dead upon arrival.

Kimaiyo reported that a nurse at Bondo sub-county hospital notified authorities that the lifeless body of the child had multiple bruises upon arrival at the facility.

Upon police officers’ visit to the hospital, they discovered Gabriela’s lifeless body at the casualty unit, displaying numerous bruises all over.

The Siaya police boss mentioned that the two parents had been arrested for further investigations.

The body, bearing multiple visible injuries, was relocated to Bondo sub-county hospital mortuary, awaiting an autopsy.