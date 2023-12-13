During the national Jamhuri Day celebrations in Nairobi on Tuesday, President William Ruto honored Faith Kipyegon with the Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya (E.G.H.) award.

The Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya is the most prestigious category of presidential awards. It is subdivided into three classes: Chief of the Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya (C.G.H.), Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya (E.G.H.), and Moran of the Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya (M.G.H.).

During his address at the 60th-anniversary celebration, Ruto bestowed the highest civilian state award upon the 29-year-old athlete.

“Today, I have conferred upon our world-beating athlete Faith Kipyegon the rank and status of the Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya (E.G.H.), the highest honour our country awards its citizens who illuminate the path of excellence. She has earned her place at the very top, from running barefoot to breaking two world records within a year is the ultimate heroism. Faith’s journey is an inspiration to all our young and aspiring athletes,” the President said.

The recognition from the head of state came hours after Faith Kipyegon was named the women’s athlete of the year by World Athletics in Monaco. This global accolade is historic for the middle-distance runner, marking the first time a Kenyan has achieved this prestigious fete.

Sensational World Record-breaking Season

Kipyegon delivered a sensational season, breaking world records and securing two gold medals at the World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Austria, in August.

In addition to setting world records in three distances, Kipyegon improved the world 1500m record to 3:49.11. She shaved almost a full second off the previous mark, during the Florence Diamond League series.

In Paris, she set a new world record for the 5000m with a time of 14:05.20.

During the Monaco event, she broke the existing record with a run of 4:07.64. In the August World Championship, Kipyegon secured her third senior world 1500m title and clinched her first world 5000m crown.

“It was a magnificent year,” Kipyegon said

“I didn’t expect what I did this year, breaking three world records and winning two gold medals.”

The star athlete went on: “It was a historic year for me, and I am very, very happy. I know it’s not just about what I achieved for myself. I know that I inspired many young girls out there.”