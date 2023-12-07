Mombasa-based detectives nabbed five suspects who flaunted stolen phones and other valuables in a live TikTok video.

A team of officers based at Central Police Station in Mombasa arrested Vincent Ochieng, Shadrack Ochieng, Felix Otieno, Salim Ali, and Shafi Yusuf in an intelligence-led operation.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) stated that they believe the suspects are linked to an organized criminal group operating in the Sargoi area of Mombasa and its surrounding areas.

During a search, police recovered a navy blue jacket seen in the video, three iPhones, a Samsung phone, a Memojo phone, and a Bluetooth headphone, among other items.

In the viral TikTok video, the suspects had also indicated plans to rob attendees at the upcoming concert of Tanzanian gospel singer Christina Shusho scheduled for December 31.

The suspected gang members can be heard saying: “Concert ya Christina Shusho msituletee hizi, tunataka tukichukua video iwe video kali kali, sawa? Usiogope kubeba simu yako kali, wewe beba tu, tunataka kuchukua video kali kali.

This loosely translates to: (Don’t bring these(referencing the stolen phones) to Christina Shusho’s concert; we want to capture high-quality footage, alright? Don’t hesitate to bring your high-end phones; just carry them. We want to capture some amazing videos.”

On Wednesday, the police reported, “We have processed the five individuals and they are pending arraignment.”

Check out the viral TikTok video below.