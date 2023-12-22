The government’s Expressway revitalization plans are poised to provide Nairobi dwellers with convenient access to the Central Business District (CBD) through the addition of the new exit plaza at Greenpark.

This new Haile Sellasie exit will feature five toll lanes that are expected to further alleviate traffic in the Capital Nairobi.

Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen praised the Nairobi Expressway as a prominent example of the accomplishments that can be realized through public-private partnerships.

“I am pleased to have joined the staff and management of the Moja Expressway at an awards ceremony to mark 19 months of excellent service. The expressway has reduced travel time from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to Nairobi from two hours to 20 minutes at no cost to the taxpayer,” he said.

The Minister announced that plans are underway to increase the number of lanes at the Museum Hill exit, which currently has only three, by adding two more.

“Negotiations with the University of Nairobi for land acquisition are ongoing,” he said.

Nairobi Expressway Benefits

CS Murkomen emphasized that beyond the numerous socio-economic benefits it has delivered to the country, the Nairobi Expressway is also enabling the transfer of technology to Kenya.

“Its intelligent traffic monitoring system, with a 360-degree view of the entire road, has improved safety and emergency response. It will be a good benchmark for the Intelligent Traffic System (ITS) that we have piloted and are now ready to roll out,” said Murkomen. He added, “Thanks to the success of the expressway, we are now receiving increasing demand for similar projects. We are therefore considering dualling the Rironi-Mau Summit road and possibly to Eldoret under the PPP. The Nairobi-Mombasa and Athi-River-Namanga highways and the Kiambu road are also potential candidates for tolling.”