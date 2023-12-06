The Kenya Meteorological Department is advising Kenyans to brace themselves for persistent rainfall in various regions of the country throughout the week.

According to the forecast spanning from December 5 to December 12, rain is projected to persist in the highlands east and west of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley itself, the South-eastern lowlands, and the Coast.

There is also a likelihood of isolated storms and substantial rainfall in specific areas of the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, and the South-eastern lowlands.

The regions of North-eastern and North-western Kenya are expected to experience predominantly dry conditions.

In terms of temperatures, elevated average daytime (maximum) temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius are anticipated in a significant portion of the Coast, North-eastern, and North-western regions of Kenya.

“Some parts of the Highlands East of the Rift Valley will experience low average night-time (minimum) temperatures of less than 10oC,” the weatherman said.

The Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, and the Rift Valley encompass Kisii, Nyamira, Nandi, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Busia, Migori, Narok, Baringo, Nakuru, Trans-Nzoia, Uasin-Gishu, Elgeyo-Marakwet, and West-Pokot counties.

The North-western Kenya region includes Turkana and Samburu counties, while the Highlands East of the Rift Valley consist of Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, Tharaka-Nithi, and Nairobi counties.

North-eastern Kenya encompasses Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, and Isiolo counties, while the South-eastern lowlands include Machakos, Kitui, Makueni, Kajiado, and Taita-Taveta counties.

The Coast region comprises Mombasa, Tana-River, Kilifi, Lamu, and Kwale counties.