President William Ruto has dismissed criticism of his frequent international travels, asserting that his journeys are purposeful.

Addressing a Sunday church service in Kimende, Kiambu County, President Ruto emphasized that he is not a tourist; rather, he sees himself as a man on a mission to transform the country through collaborations with other world leaders.

“You have heard that I have toured many parts of the world and I have travelled with a plan, I am not a tourist. Because for this country to change it has to be changed and that is done by thoughts and plans,” Ruto said.

President Ruto reiterated that Kenya stands to gain significantly from his foreign visits, particularly in terms of job creation.

“As we speak our CS for Labour (Florence Bore) is in Saudi Arabia because we want to plan how our youth will get jobs everywhere,” he added.

Ruto also defended the government’s endeavor to send more Kenyans to work abroad, asserting that this initiative would contribute to a reduction in the country’s unemployment rate.

This follows criticism from Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya coalition leader Raila Odinga, who said the government has failed to generate job opportunities for its citizens within the country.

“Kwani alikuwa anataka wabaki hapa kenya wakifanya nini? Na bado. Amelalamika mapema. Watu watatoka Kenya hii waende wafanye kazi nje kwa maelfu,” Ruto stated.

Ruto confirmed that his administration had signed bilateral agreements with various nations to ensure employment opportunities for Kenyans abroad. These countries include Israel, Saudi Arabia, Germany, and France.

The Head of State additionally emphasized that the government was committed to generating more employment opportunities domestically through the implementation of the affordable housing program and the establishment of Information, Communication, and Technology (ICT) hubs in every ward across the country.

“There are some who will stay here in Rukuma and get jobs through the housing project, others will work in the ICT hub and others will board planes the go work outside the nation. Didn’t we agree that kazi ni kazi?” Ruto posed.

According to the president, these opportunities will not only support the livelihoods of thousands of Kenyans but also contribute to the stabilization of the economy.

“We want to ensure that our young people get a source of income. In fact, those leaving the country will send us dollars which will in turn ensure that the exchange rate stops giving us problems.”