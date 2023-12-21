Former National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich has maintained his innocence over the Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal.

Following his acquittal in the Sh63 billion corruption scandal, Rotich spoke to the media and blamed retired President Uhuru Kenyatta for his woes.

“There was some choreographed intention here. The turn of events could give you an indication but it did not occur to me at first that the charges were politically instigated,” he said.

“The matter was sort of politicised later, giving me an indication that there was extraneous consideration to charge me.”

RELATED – Henry Rotich Shames the Devil After Evading Sh63 Billion Corruption Allegations

The former CS asserted that the project incurred no financial losses and advocated for its revival for the benefit of Kenyans.

In an interview with KTN News, Rotich clarified that they had only expended the advance payment to the contractor.

“I was the CS. I want to tell Kenyans that you cannot lose Sh63 billion What was expended was only the advance payment to the contractor an amount of Sh7.5 billion, Sh3.4 billion for Kimwarer and Sh4.1 billion for Arror,” he said.

Rotich also mentioned that he was unfamiliar with the majority of people who testified in court.

“I did not know the majority of the witnesses. Some of them were from the Kerio Valley Development Authority and I had never met or associated with them. I never knew where they lived,” he said.