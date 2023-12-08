The government is in the process of constructing dykes along River Nyando to control flooding occasioned by the ongoing El Nino rains.

Information, Communications and the Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary (CS) Eliud Owallo said the move was a short-term measure to cushion families living downstream River Nyando against effects of floods.

This, he said, comes after the successful desilting of the river by the National Youth Service (NYS) before the onset of the rains.

The CS added that as a long-term measure, the government was pursuing the construction of Koru-Soin multi-purpose dam on the border of Kisumu and Kericho counties.

This, he said, would not only control the amount of water flowing downstream but also be used to generate electricity, supply portable water and for irrigation to boost food security.

Speaking during a relief food distribution drive at Nyamasawo Primary School in Ahero, Owallo said the government was concerned about the plight of households affected by floods adding that the projects shall be fast tracked to deal with the menace once and for all.

The government, he added, was committed to unlocking development potential of the Nyanza region urging the area residents to fully back President Dr. William Ruto to deliver on his election pledges.

“The president has appointed a critical mass from this region to senior positions in government which is an indication that he is ready and willing to work with us,” he said.

The head of state, he added, was committed to implementing the Nyanza Region Economic Development Blueprint which is hinged on infrastructure development, agriculture and food security and water.

“Already the head of state has launched several projects in this region among them the Sh. 3 billion Kabonyo Kanyagwal fish project in Kisumu County which was the first to be announced when he took over power,” he said.

The president, he added, will be back in the region to launch more development projects urging leaders to rally behind the head of state as he moves to improve the livelihoods of the community.

“We don’t want to be left behind. Everywhere the president goes we shall go with him. We want to be there when he is forming the next government in 2027 so that we are part of it,” he said.

Via Kenya News Agency