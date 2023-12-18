The government has refuted allegations of meddling in the internal affairs of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi emphasized in a statement on Sunday that Kenya is an open and democratic state where the ‘freedom of the press is guaranteed.’

“Kenya strongly disassociates itself from any utterances or activities likely to injure the peace and security of the friendly Nation of DRC and has commenced investigation to determine the identities of the makers of the statement and the extent to which their utterances fall outside constitutionally protected speech,” said PCS Mudavadi.

“The Ministry wishes to note that Kenya is an open and democratic state where freedom of the press is vouchsafed. As such, nationals and non-nationals may engage the Kenyan media without reference to the government,” he added.

His statement comes shortly after political figures in the Democratic Republic of Congo held a press briefing to declare the establishment of a political and military resistance movement named the Congo River Alliance.

PCS Mudavadi, who also serves as the Foreign Affairs CS, stated that investigations are currently underway to uncover the identity of those behind the Congo River Alliance Movement and to determine their involvement in the allegations.