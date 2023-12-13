Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and WhatsApp, will allow content monetization in Kenya, following fruitful discussions, President William Ruto announced yesterday.

Addressing the audience during the Jamhuri Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi, Ruto mentioned that he had engaged in discussions with Meta, and the company has consented to enable content creators to monetize their content.

The President noted that Meta had conducted a pilot program involving eligible Kenyan content creators.

“I have good news for our creatives and those who imagine and produce content through Facebook and Instagram. Just yesterday, Meta committed to helping creators in Kenya earn money for crafting original content. Following a pilot programme with eligible creators in the country, Meta will be expanding monetisation opportunities and allowing more creators to earn a living doing what they love,” he said.

Kenya will now join Egypt and South Africa as the only three countries on the continent with the Facebook Creator program.

According to industry insiders, Facebook compensates content creators between Sh1,200 ($8) and Sh3,000 ($20) per 1,000 views. The average CPM (Cost Per Mile) in most African countries typically falls in the range of $8 to $10. CPM refers to the cost per 1,000 views.

This is attributed to the underdeveloped nature of the marketing industry in comparison to countries like the USA, Australia, Canada, and the UK.

Considering a base CPM of Sh1,200 ($8), most Facebook creators in the micro-influencer category, with one thousand to ten thousand followers, earn an average monthly income ranging from Sh92,000 ($600) to Sh200,000 ($1,300).

Before you can start earning through Facebook in-stream ads for video-on-demand and live videos, you need to meet specific minimum requirements on your Facebook page or profile:

Eligibility standards: