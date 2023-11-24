The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) has released a traffic advisory alerting the public that portions of Uhuru Highway, Parliament Road, and Aerodrome Road will be inaccessible on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

As per the notice shared on Thursday, November 23, the road closures are scheduled to occur between 6 am and 2 pm.

KURA said this closure will facilitate the Grand Nairobi Bike Race set to happen at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC). Motorists are advised to use alternative routes designated by traffic marshals during the event.

“Please note that sections of Uhuru Highway, Parliament Road, Aerodrome Road and Parliament Road will be closed on Sunday, 26th November 2023 as from 6AM till 2PM. This is due to the Grand Nairobi Bike Race schedule to take place at KICC, Nairobi. We urge motorists to use alternative routes as guided by traffic marshalls present during the event,” the notice reads.

The road agency, a main sponsor of the event, noted that the function is designed to advocate for safe cycling practices and enhance non-motorized transport infrastructure.