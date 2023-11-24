The Government is committed to enhancing financial inclusivity in the country, President William Ruto said Thursday.

He said the Government will double the resources available to women and youth groups by matching their savings. The goal, he explained, is not only to empower members but also to cultivate a saving culture.

The President said he is looking forward to the day when the Government will borrow from the savings of Kenyans as opposed to foreign entities.

“Instead of us paying interest to other countries, we will be paying it to our people so that we can grow Kenya,” he said

President Ruto made the remarks during the 14th Anniversary of the Joyful Women Organisation(Joywo) at the Moi International Sports Centre in Nairobi.

Present were First Lady Rachel Ruto, Deputy President’s spouse Pastor Dorcas Rigathi, African First Ladies Monica Geingos (Namibia), Rebecca Akufo-Addo (Ghana), Angeline Ndayishimiye (Burundi) and Janet Museveni (Uganda).

Others were Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Cabinet Secretaries Aisha Jumwa, Aden Duale, Susan Nakhumicha and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, among others.

The Head of State said Joywo has enhanced financial inclusion making a significant impact on the Bottom Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

“The organization has done much more, made greater strides, and achieved significant impact throughout Kenya,” he said.

Mrs Ruto said table banking has helped women build enterprises that have transformed their lives.

“Joyful Women Organization contributes to the economic empowerment of our members through financial inclusion, capacity building, trade and market access and MSEs credit,” she said.

Ms Akufo-Addo lauded the Joyful Women organisation for championing financial inclusion that has turned around the fortune of women in the country.

The event also marked the launch of the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development ’s-WE ARE EQUAL campaign in Kenya.