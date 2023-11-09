Tracy Wanjiru is set to return to a TV screen near you as host of a beauty and wellness show titled ‘The Glam.’

The former host of NTV’s ‘Teen Republik’ is returning to the Nation Media-owned station after a two-year hiatus, during which time she became a mother. ‘The Glam’ premieres this Saturday, November 11 at 8 pm.

“Thrilled to be back on your screens 📺 with a refreshing new show, The Glam. I’ll be your host for the show every Saturday at 8 pm only on NTV. This is where your beauty is cherished, your wellness is prioritized and your heart is treasured,” Tracy said Wednesday in a social media post.

She added: “So grateful for the team @ntvkenya for trusting me with this and for the work we have put in so far😘 I invite you to join us on this journey as we aim to find the most glamorous versions of ourselves. This is not only about outward beauty but also inward beauty. See you soon 😘”

On why she opted to host a beauty show, Tracy explained; “It is something I have always wanted to do because it touches on things I have always wanted to talk about. Feeling good from the inside is why wellness is huge for us.”

The Capital FM presenter also disclosed what viewers can expect from ‘The Glam’.

“The show is going to be a mix of discussions, but we have primarily focused on beauty and skincare products. We have even tested these products so our fans can try them out when they watch, making it more practical than theoretical.”

Tracy. who draws her beauty inspiration from Rihanna and Kim Kardashian, also explained why she took a break.

“It was hard to handle both work and motherhood. The break taught me a lot of things, and the beauty of being in that space is that I was able to introspect a lot, look at things that I could do better, find a way to perfect things and boost my confidence both on and off-camera,” she told NTV.