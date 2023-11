The Public Service Commission has invited applications for about 1,902 job openings within the civil service.

On October 31, the PSC issued a notice encouraging Kenyan citizens to apply for positions available across ten ministries. These vacancies include technical roles and administrative positions, and detailed information regarding the application process can be accessed on the commission’s official website.

The following positions are currently available:

State Department for Internal Security and National Administration:

1 Government Chemist (Job Group CSG4) – Salary: Sh322,040 p.m.

900 Clerical Officer II (Job Group CSG14) – Salary: Sh20,800 p.m.

800 Senior Support Staff (Job Group CSG16) – Salary: Sh16,250 p.m.

State Department for Gender and Affirmative Action:

Assistant Director, Gender (Job Group CSG7) – Salary: Sh119,730 p.m.

State Department for Transport:

Director, Roads and Rail Transport Services (Job Group CSG5) – Salary: Sh195,410 p.m.

State Department for Lands and Physical Planning:

58 Land Valuer positions (Job Group CSG10) – Salary: Sh49,950 p.m.

State Department for Trade:

Director, Internal Trade (Job Group CSG5) – Salary: Sh195,410 p.m.

State Department for the ASALs and Regional Development:

Director, Regional Development (Job Group CSG5) – Salary: Sh195,410 p.m.

State Department for Tourism:

2 Assistant Director, Tourism Research, Policy, and Innovation (Job Group CSG7) – Salary: Sh119,730 p.m.

2 Assistant Director, Tourism Development and Promotion (Job Group CSG7) – Salary: Sh119,730 p.m.

1 Assistant Director, Tourism Investment and Finance (Job Group CSG7) – Salary: Sh119,730 p.m.

State Department for Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs:

50 Children’s Officer II (Job Group CSG11) – Salary: Sh40,060 p.m.

30 Social Development Officer II (Job Group CSG11) – Salary: Sh40,060 p.m.

20 Assistant Social Development Officer III (Job Group CSG12) – Salary: Sh32,760 p.m.

State Department for Diaspora Affairs:

7 Director, Foreign Service (Job Group CSG5) – Salary: Sh195,410 p.m.

8 Deputy Director, Foreign Service (Job Group CSG6) – Salary: Sh166,780 p.m.

11 Assistant Director, Foreign Service (Job Group CSG7) – Salary: Sh119,730 p.m.

State Department for Shipping and Maritime:

8 Shipping and Maritime Officer I (Job Group CSG10) – Salary: Sh49,950 p.m.

Prospective candidates are urged to visit the official website of the Public Service Commission for comprehensive job descriptions, application guidelines, and deadlines.

All applications must be submitted to the commission no later than November 21, 2023.