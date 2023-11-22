The National Social Security Fund has announced job opportunities in diverse roles within the government agency responsible for the collection, safekeeping, responsible investment and distribution of retirement funds of employees.

According to the announcement, NSSF is looking to fill 336 positions with qualified individuals.

“The National Social Security Fund has service delivery points spread across the country and is seeking to enhance the capacity of its human resource to achieve its obligations of service delivery to all Kenyans,” reads the notice.

“The Fund seeks to recruit experienced and energetic Kenyans to fill these vacancies from the positions.”

Various positions are available, such as Regional Manager (6), Assistant Manager (19), Branch Manager (15), Senior Principal Officer (28), Accountant (24), Security Officer (2), Records Officer (2), Principal Officer (78), and Management Trainees (46), among others.

Those interested are encouraged to submit their curriculum vitae at Social Security houses by December 11, 2023.

This comes as the government steps up its commitment to providing employment opportunities for the Kenyan youth.

Meanwhile, Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria of the Public Service and Delivery Management has announced that his ministry is set to introduce the ‘Jobo Bila Connection initiative’ portal.

The CS explained that the portal aims to facilitate job applications for Kenyans in the public sector, irrespective of their background.

“In the public sector, we are going to lead from the front in being an equal opportunities employer. We will soon develop a portal for all Kenyans to apply for jobs in the public sector regardless of their background dubbed the Jobo Bila Connection initiative,” he said.

“The youth unemployment matter should be a concern for all of us because we are not safe unless all of us are safe.”