Former international footballer McDonald Mariga has thrown his hat in the race for the Kenya Football Federation’s (KFF) top seat in the eagerly awaited elections that have so far attracted four candidates.

Speaking to the media in Eldoret town, Mariga, 36, expressed optimism that he will garner enough votes to win the coveted FKF president seat in a free and fair exercise devoid of electoral malpractices.

He has promised to bring fresh ideas to the running and management of football in the country if given a mandate by the delegates in his quest to take over from Nick Mwenda, who is not eligible to vie for the seat after serving for a two-four-year term.

“I have been forced to enter the FKF race following wide consultations with my supporters and other stakeholders in soccer from various parts of the country,” said Mariga.

Among the candidates Mariga is set to face off with in the hotly contested race for FKF president are Hussein Mohammed, who is associated with the Super 8 Tournament, and US-based Sammy ‘Kempes’ Owino.

Others include Gor Mahia Secretary General Samuel Ochola and former long-serving Football Kenya Federation chief Sam Nyamweya.

Mariga has, however, taken issue with some of the stringent rules issued by the football body to anyone seeking to contest for the FKF president seat in the upcoming polls.

The former football star has consequently asked the FKF electoral board to relax some of the rules that he observed were likely to lock out potential candidates from the race.

“The electoral board should, in the interest of a free, fair, and transparent election, just relax some of the tough rules to enable the delegates to elect leaders of their choice in the upcoming elections,” said Mariga.

According to the rules issued by the electoral board, candidates seeking the presidential seat are expected to be cleared by various government agencies.

Interested candidates are further required to present a clearance letter from the Credit Reference Bureau (CRB), a clearance certificate from the High Education Loan Board (HELB), an acknowledgment document from the anti-graft agency, and a valid tax compliance certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

In addition, prospective candidates are to obtain support from a club in the national leagues for their candidature to be approved.

The electoral body in the rules also demands that each candidate have been registered as a national executive member, committee member, referee, coach, or any other person responsible for technical, medical, or administrative matters in the FKF league or club or as a player for three of the last four years.