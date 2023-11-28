State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed announced that county governments have to revise their budgets and allocate funds from their shareable revenue to establish an emergency fund for mitigating the impacts of the ongoing El Nino rains.

He stated that Ksh 10 billion has been released to counties, with an additional equal amount set to be disbursed by the end of the week.

Furthermore, during Monday’s Cabinet meeting, it was decided to establish an Ad Hoc Committee led by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The State House Spokesperson, however, clarified that the government has earmarked Ksh 7 billion to tackle the challenges faced by Kenyans nationwide.

Hussein Mohamed on Monday said 76 Kenyans had lost their lives, and 35,000 households displaced due to the ongoing El Nino rains.

Moreover, a total of 38 counties have been categorized at the alarm stage, including Isiolo.