The Government has summoned the heads of 17 agencies to explain their non-compliance with a presidential directive regarding payments for services through eCitizen.

Mercy Wanjau, the Secretary to the Cabinet and chair of the e-Citizen Implementation Committee, stated that the principal secretaries of the State Departments overseeing the relevant agencies, along with the chief executive officers and board chairpersons, are expected to attend the summons next week.

While addressing officials from various state agencies in Syokimau, Machakos County, Wanjau mentioned that the summons was issued in response to a comply-or-explain letter she had sent on August 4 of this year.

“Following conversations that have happened, these state corporations have been invited for a meeting on Tuesday at 9 am and this meeting is to be attended by the CEO, the Chair of the board and the PS who is the accounting officer,” she said.

Wanjau pointed out that while the agencies were initially granted temporary exemption from closing their paybills and redirecting all payments to 222222 due to the uniqueness of their services, they are still obligated to comply with the December 31 deadline.

“The exemption was on the premise that indeed you need time but you still must remain on the pathway for digitisation without fracturing your services,” she said.

The agencies summoned include the Kenya Revenue Authority, Kenya Power and Lighting Company, Kenya National Examination Council, National Hospital Insurance Fund, Higher Education Loans Board, the Hustler Fund, and the Agricultural Finance Corporation.

Additionally, Kenyatta National Hospital, Kenya Bureau of Standards, Kenya Ports Authority, National Cereals and Produce Board, National Aids Control Council, Mathari Referral and Teaching Hospital, Kenya Railways Corporation, Kenya Ferry Services Limited, National Trading Corporation, and the Kenya School of Government are also among those summoned.

