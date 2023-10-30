Police officers in Kakamega arrested seven young women believed to be university students for allegedly producing explicit content within an apartment building in Mwiyala Ward, Sheywe Sub-County of Kakamega.

Reports suggest that the suspects included a Ugandan national, and that they led lives that were different from their public personas. This reportedly allowed them to maintain lavish lifestyles discreetly, away from the scrutiny of their neighbors.

“What these girls have done is portray a very bad image to young kids. Parents assume that their children are in school studying, only to receive such disheartening news of their involvement in such activities for quick financial gains,” said a concerned resident as quoted by Citizen TV.

Kakamega County Police Commander Joseph Kigen reported that the suspects were caught with a variety of tools and equipment, including cameras, electronic devices associated with explicit content production, and computers.

“The DCI is investigating this issue therefore we cannot give further information on the case before we are briefed on more by the Cyber Crime office because those devices have been taken for forensic testing to verify that they indeed partook in such activities,” Kigen said on a call with Radio Citizen.

Kigen additionally disclosed that detectives are actively following leads to identify any potential accomplices linked to the group.