Pastor Dorcas Rigathi, the Second Lady of Kenya, has claimed that the country will never legalize same-sex relationships.

Mrs. Gachagua conveyed this message while addressing first-year students at the orientation forum held at Maasai Mara University in Narok County.

“I am a pastor and am a mother, and I have never in the history of the world found where religion, that is Christianity, the Muslim and the traditional religion, the culture and the law, meet at one place and say that this is the wrong thing. In this country, it is not lawful for a man to marry a man. It is not lawful for a woman to marry a woman. It is illegal, “ she said.

Adding: “Africa is not ready for that, we have our culture, we have our own religion, we have our religion, I think it is time we come out and speak. When you hear us speak about this, it is because we want to have a thriving Africa.”

Pastor Dorcas at the same time emphasized the importance of students openly addressing the challenges they face instead of resorting to drastic measures like taking their own lives. She made these remarks in response to the rising incidence of suicide among university and college students.

During a recent interaction with students from the University of Nairobi, Pastor Dorcas was informed about numerous instances of suicide within the student community.

Pastor Dorcas has been delivering talks in various institutions of higher learning. She conducted sessions at the University of Nairobi, Daystar University, Mt. Kenya University, and several vocational institutes.

Additionally, she extended her preventive program to secondary schools, including Tudor Boys in Mombasa, Dagoreti High School, Aldai Girls in Nandi County, Kahuhia High School in Murang’a, Kagumo High School in Nyeri, and Narok Boys High School. This initiative is a collaborative effort with NACADA and various religious organizations.

“Please don’t die on me, I am a mother crying and speaking to you, please stay alive. We need you. “She urged the Masaai Mara University students.