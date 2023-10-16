Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has expressed concern regarding the eviction of traders and individuals occupying public land, calling on government security agencies to engage local security committees in handling such issues.

Speaking in the course of his two-day development tour in Nyandarua County, Gachagua condemned the “inhumane and unacceptable” practice of demolishing and evicting people without proper consultation.

The DP highlighted a recent incident in Ol Kalou town, where Kenya Railways police officers from Nakuru attempted to demolish structures and evict traders operating in proximity to the railway line.

Gachagua underscored the government’s commitment to safeguarding the rights of ordinary citizens and hustlers. He stressed that individuals accused of illegal occupation should not face eviction without being provided alternative lands for settlement.

Additionally, he emphasized the significance of adhering to the standard operating procedures of the National Police Service when operating in various counties.

The Deputy President emphasized that if demolitions are deemed necessary, there should be prior discussions and plans for eviction to ensure the dignified treatment of residents in affected areas. He cautioned against nighttime evictions, highlighting the negative impact of rendering people homeless and disrupting their livelihoods.

Gachagua urged sensitivity to the welfare of the public in line with the people-centered approach of the Kenya Kwanza government.

“This Government is sensitive and people-centered. Let us be sensitive in what we do,” he stated.