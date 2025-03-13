No Opposition Leaders Nominated for Cabinet, National Assembly Clarifies

The National Assembly has dismissed reports claiming that key political figures, particularly from the opposition, have been nominated for cabinet positions in President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza administration.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, Clerk of the National Assembly Samuel Njoroge labeled the reports as fake news, warning the public against falling for misinformation.

A viral letter suggested that several high-profile individuals—including Makau Mutua, Mukhisa Kituyi, Ambassador Koki Muli, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, Muhoho Kenyatta, and former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya—had been selected for various cabinet positions.

However, Njoroge made it clear that the letter did not originate from Parliament.

“We wish to categorically state that the said letter is fraudulent, misleading, and does not originate from the National Assembly or any of its authorized offices. No such nominations have been made, and the document should be treated with the contempt it deserves,” the statement read.

The false reports gained traction on social media shortly after President Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) signed a working framework with Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM). The agreement sparked speculation that some of Raila’s close allies might be appointed to key government positions as part of the deal.

As the political discussions continue to generate mixed reactions, Parliament has urged Kenyans to verify information about government appointments through official communication channels.

The Clerk’s Office also warned against spreading misleading content that could create unnecessary confusion.

“The public is advised to rely only on official communication from the National Assembly, which is disseminated through its official channels, including its website and verified social media pages,” the statement read.

Reaffirming its commitment to transparency, the Clerk’s Office assured citizens that parliamentary processes remain open and accountable.

“We further urge citizens to be vigilant and refrain from spreading unverified information that may cause unnecessary confusion. The Office of the Clerk remains committed to transparency and upholding the integrity of parliamentary processes. Any inquiries regarding official parliamentary matters should be directed to the Clerk’s Office through the official communication channels,” the statement added.