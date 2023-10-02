Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Sunday called for unity in the Mt Kenya region.

Speaking in Meru, Gachagua underscored that the region, through unity, could enhance its negotiating strength. He said that to achieve this goal, maintaining a continuous presence in the government for the next 100 years is essential.

The Deputy President argued that individuals from the Mt Kenya region are astute, emphasizing that it is inconceivable for them to be in the Opposition.

“This region is one, let’s live like a community. Our negotiation power is enhanced, our relevance in Kenyan politics is steady and this region must stay in government for the next 100 years.

“We will be careful to be in government, nobody will be able to take us to the opposition. We are smart and we know how to decide,” Gachagua said.

The Deputy President observed that the Mt Kenya region was divided leading up to the previous year’s general elections, but he emphasized that such divisions no longer exist. He stated that his current mission is to foster unity in the region, rallying its support firmly behind President William Ruto.

Gachagua mentioned that he has gone to the lengths of seeking individuals who initially supported Azimio to encourage them to back the Kenya Kwanza administration.

“I want to unite this region behind President William Ruto. I want all of us from this region to unite. During elections we were divided, 87 percent backed Ruto, and 13 percent threw away their votes,” he said.

“I have looked for all those who were in Azimio, I want this region to be one under President William Ruto.”

DP Gachagua cautioned that moving forward, he would prefer not to hear discussions about individuals from the region accusing others of collaborating with the Opposition. He declared that the region is now united and operates as a cohesive entity.

“Maneno ya nani alipigia Azimio ifike mwisho. We don’t want that topic again,” Gachagua said.