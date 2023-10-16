Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi has been officially appointed as the new Ameru spokesman by the Njuri Ncheke Council of Elders.

CS Linturi will now serve as the representative of the Ameru community in National Dialogue and advocate for their interests during the distribution of national resources.

The minister succeeds former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi, who said Linturi will speak for the Ameru community.

CS Linturi said that he intends to engage with elders, MCAs, MPs, and all leaders before making any decisions.

“I want to assure you, I will be selfless, I know it’s a big task, so please pray for me anywhere I go to make any request for Ameru they will listen to me,” he said.

Furthermore, he expressed his commitment to uniting all leaders, drawing from the experience of former spokesman Kiraitu Murungi.

Particularly, Linturi aims to address the ongoing conflicts among Meru leaders and work towards restoring the lost glory of the Ameru community.