Defense Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has disclosed the financial assistance offered to the families of Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officers who sacrifice their lives in the line of duty.

CS Duale, addressing a Senate plenary on Wednesday, responded to a query from Tana River Senator Danson Mungatana regarding the compensation amount provided to the relatives of deceased soldiers.

The Minister said the compensation amount varies depending on whether the officer was serving within Kenya or engaged in international missions.

If the officer is serving within Kenya, they receive Ksh 4 million, in addition to their pension, which includes a component known as ‘Death Gratuity.’

However, if the officer is serving in an international mission like in Somalia (ATMIS), the family not only receives Ksh. 4 million but also an additional $50,000 (approximately Ksh. 7.4 million).

“If the officer is serving within our country, he immediately gets Ksh.4M; above his pension which has a component called ‘Death Gratuity’. If he’s serving in ATMIS like in Somalia, apart from the Ksh.4M, the AU and UN give that family $50,000 (approx. Ksh.7.4M),” Duale told the Senate.

The CS said the amount allocated under the KDF ‘Death Gratuity’ is intended to aid surviving family members in covering immediate expenses and facilitating readjustment.

CS Duale emphasized that the support goes beyond financial compensation. The KDF has a comprehensive compensation policy that extends to injured personnel and their families, encompassing widows, orphans, dependents, and service personnel living with disabilities.

“We have a very robust compensation policy within KDF, and families who’ve lost their loved ones are entitled to compensation package that includes financial support, which is promptly disbursed within two weeks,” Duale said.