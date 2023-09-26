In recognition of the world’s greatest marathoner Eliud Kipchoge’s extraordinary victory and his steadfast dedication to enhancing Kenya’s reputation in athletics, the Uasin Gishu County government will name a street in Eldoret town after him as a mark of honor.

In a tweet, Governor Jonathan Chelilim Bii expressed immense pride in Eliud Kipchoge’s fifth triumph in the Berlin marathon, describing it as “a monumental achievement for our beloved country.”

On Sunday, Kipchoge secured his fifth Berlin Marathon victory with a time of 2:03:42, although he narrowly missed breaking his own world record of 2:01:09.

Hundreds of athletics enthusiasts and dedicated supporters gathered to watch the race on a large screen at the Eldoret-Iten and Uganda road junction, with Governor Jonathan Chelilim Bii and Ambassador Sebastian Groth of the Federal Republic of Germany to Kenya in attendance.

Berlin marathon debutants, Vincent Kipkemboi of Kenya secured second place with a time of 2:03:14, while Ethiopia’s Tadese Takele finished third, clocking in at 2:03:24.

In the women’s race, Ethiopia’s Tigst Assefa made history by breaking Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei’s record of 2:14:04, which was set in 2019. Assefa crossed the finish line with an impressive time of 2:11:53, surpassing the previous record by 2 minutes and 11 seconds.

Kenya’s Sheila Chepkirui secured the second position with a time of 2:17:29, while another Ethiopian athlete, Tigist Abayechar, claimed the third spot, completing the race in 2:18:51.

Governor Bii emphasized that as a county known for producing champions, the spirit of sportsmanship was deeply ingrained in their identity. He expressed gratitude to the residents for their enthusiastic turnout in large numbers to support the Kenyan victors at the Berlin Marathon 2023.