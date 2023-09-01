Eliud Kipchoge has taken time off from training for the Berlin Marathon to launch a footwear and apparel collection in collaboration with his Nike Running team.

Dubbed “EK Umoja” the collection consists of eight distinct pieces that encapsulate the renowned marathoner’s legacy and mindset.

“Umoja” means “unity” in Swahili, and the collection pays tribute to the cohesive impact the champion has had on the running community. The products within the collection are designed to be accessible to all runners, embodying this sense of unity.

While running is commonly perceived as an individual pursuit, the marathon record holder has consistently advocated for the concept of uniting individuals through running.

Kipchoge says “EK Umoja” “represents the work done together as a running family and community”.

The collection includes five Nike running footwear silhouettes: the Nike Alphafly 2, Nike Vaporfly 3, Nike Zoom Fly 5, Pegasus 40 and Nike Victory track spike.

In apparel, the line includes the Nike Windrunner jacket, Nike Rise 365 tee, Nike Stride 7-inch short and a Nike Dri-FIT tee.

Every piece within the collection predominantly features a palette of white and red, a color scheme that tracks back to Kipchoge’s first World Championship victory in the 5,000 meters, which took place in Paris in 2003.

Both the footwear and clothing selections showcase distinctive “EK” branding, along with cherished mantras closely associated with Kipchoge – “No Human is Limited” and “Let us imagine that we are in a garden. Let us focus on the flowers and not the weeds.”

The recurring red color symbolizes Kipchoge’s deep Kenyan roots and pays homage to the Nike Kenya kit he donned when clinching his first gold medal.

Furthermore, the sock liners featured in the collection’s footwear, along with certain apparel pieces, show the official time of his victory in the 5,000 meters in 2003: 12:52.79.

The items are available at nike.com and at select retailers. Prices range from $40 USD (t-shirt) to $275 USD (AlphaFly 2).

Check out the campaign photography for the EK Umoja collection below.

Photos courtesy: Nike News