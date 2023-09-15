Roads and Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen has called upon opposition leader Raila Odinga to allow Members of Parliament affiliated with the ODM party to collaborate with the government.

The CS opined that the ODM party leader should allow party members who wish to work alongside the government instead of penalizing them.

Murkomen reasoned that if Raila had agreed to discussions between the government and the opposition, he should likewise permit cooperation between the government and his MPs for the progress of the country.

“You previously advocated for dialogue and cooperation, but now we see some members of the party facing disciplinary actions for engaging with the president. If we have collectively agreed to come together for the sake of development, and every member has the right to engage with the president and myself, then I urge that no one should be subjected to disciplinary proceedings within the ODM party for disregarding directives against engaging with us,” Murkomen said.

The former Senator for Elgeyo Marakwet implored Raila not to punish the ‘rebel’ MPs, saying he would personally like to work with them.

“I am committed to working with all of you for a long time, especially on matters related to my Ministry. Therefore, Raila, I ask you to let these individuals work alongside us because it is a demonstration of goodwill,” Murkomen said.

The CS was speaking during the launch of the first Skyward Express flight from Wilson Airpot in Nairobi to Migori Airstrip.