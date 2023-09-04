Kalonzo Musyoka says he was misquoted by the media following reports that the opposition Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition now ‘recognizes’ William Ruto as president of Kenya.

Wiper Party leader had praised President Ruto for his stance in the ongoing bipartisan talks between the Azimio and Kenya Kwanza factions.

“We congratulate the president for putting his foot down and supporting the continuation of the talks,” Kalonzo said during a burial in Voi, Taita Taveta County.

“Because of his (Ruto’s) stand, we recognise him and we will wait for the next time because who knows? God’s plans may be with us next,” he added as quoted by the Saturday Nation newspaper.

On Sunday, however, Kalonzo clarified that the media misconstrued his remarks. Taking to social media, the former Vice President clarified that the opposition still maintains that a thorough audit of the 2022 General Election results will reveal the truth regarding the August 2022 presidential poll.

“I have noticed that a section of the media has in the last few hours misquoted my recent statement on the state of affairs in our country; particularly on the legitimacy of the current regime,” Musyoka wrote on X(Twitter).

“As Azimio we remain clear that the issues for discussion and negotiations as framed by both teams, include among others; A comprehensive audit of the 2022 presidential elections that in our view will finally settle the matter.”

Nevertheless, Kalonzo commended the political goodwill exhibited by both sides of the political spectrum and encouraged Kenyans to participate in the bipartisan discussions by submitting their input to the committee.

“So far, there has been political goodwill from both sides and we congratulate our teams for this. We also encourage Kenyans to participate in this important process by sending their memoranda within the given timeline as recently advertised in the dailies. May God bless Kenya,” he concluded.