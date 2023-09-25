Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) recently disclosed that Kenyans must now utilize the e-Citizen platform to make payments for their services. This directive follows President William Ruto’s mandate that all government services be conducted through this platform.
Individuals registered under e-Citizen can make payments in advance or at the gate.
To get started, follow these steps:
- Download the e-Citizen mobile app from either Google Play or the Apple App Store. Alternatively, you can access the platform through KWS.e-citizen.go.ke.
- If you prefer, you can also use the QR Code available on KWS’s social media platforms. Scanning it will direct you to the website.
- If you don’t already have an e-Citizen account, you will need to sign up for one.
- Here’s a step-by-step guide for the process:
- Sign In:
- Users need their identification number, first name, date of birth, and the intended visit date.
- Returning Users:
- Log in, scroll down, and select ‘Kenya Wildlife Service.’
- Choose Your Destination:
- Under KWS, pick the specific park, reserve, or sanctuary you plan to visit.
- Provide Visitor Information:
- Fill out a form with details such as the number of visitors, their ages, and genders.
- Review and Confirm:
- Carefully check the provided information before proceeding to payment.
- Payment:
- Choose your preferred payment method, which can include M-Pesa, Airtel Money, or a credit/debit card.
- Confirm Payment:
- After selecting your payment method, review your details once more and click the “pay” button to confirm.
- Confirmation and E-Ticket:
- Upon successful payment, you’ll receive a confirmation message along with an e-ticket.
- Entrance Submission:
- Present the e-ticket at the entrance of the reserve, park, or sanctuary you’re visiting.
- Smooth Entry:
- The transaction will be recorded in the KWS system, facilitating your entry when you arrive at the entrance.
