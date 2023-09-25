Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) recently disclosed that Kenyans must now utilize the e-Citizen platform to make payments for their services. This directive follows President William Ruto’s mandate that all government services be conducted through this platform.

Individuals registered under e-Citizen can make payments in advance or at the gate.

To get started, follow these steps:

  1. Download the e-Citizen mobile app from either Google Play or the Apple App Store. Alternatively, you can access the platform through KWS.e-citizen.go.ke.
  2. If you prefer, you can also use the QR Code available on KWS’s social media platforms. Scanning it will direct you to the website.
  3. If you don’t already have an e-Citizen account, you will need to sign up for one.
  4. Here’s a step-by-step guide for the process:
    1. Sign In:
      • Users need their identification number, first name, date of birth, and the intended visit date.
    2. Returning Users:
      • Log in, scroll down, and select ‘Kenya Wildlife Service.’
    3. Choose Your Destination:
      • Under KWS, pick the specific park, reserve, or sanctuary you plan to visit.
    4. Provide Visitor Information:
      • Fill out a form with details such as the number of visitors, their ages, and genders.
    5. Review and Confirm:
      • Carefully check the provided information before proceeding to payment.
    6. Payment:
      • Choose your preferred payment method, which can include M-Pesa, Airtel Money, or a credit/debit card.
    7. Confirm Payment:
      • After selecting your payment method, review your details once more and click the “pay” button to confirm.
    8. Confirmation and E-Ticket:
      • Upon successful payment, you’ll receive a confirmation message along with an e-ticket.
    9. Entrance Submission:
      • Present the e-ticket at the entrance of the reserve, park, or sanctuary you’re visiting.
    10. Smooth Entry:
      • The transaction will be recorded in the KWS system, facilitating your entry when you arrive at the entrance.