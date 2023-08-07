The Government will implement the Guaranteed Minimum Returns programme as pledged.

President William Ruto said this will ensure that farmers earn a stable income even when market conditions are adverse.

It was his desire to see farmers profit from their economic activities.

“We must break the poverty cycle that is associated with farming in our country,” he argued.

The Head of State was speaking on Saturday during a public meeting in Karatina, Nyeri County.

“We want agriculture to be transformed into a profit-making venture so that our farmers can earn more.”

He said the move will be supported by the Government’s deliberate plan to invest in agro-processing and value addition.

Earlier, the President, who is on a five-day working tour of Mt Kenya, opened the Githurai Market and commissioned the Ruiru-Juja and Greater Githurai Water Project.

The project is expected to serve more than 500,000 people in Ruiru, Githurai, Mwihoko and Kahawa.

In Kirinyaga, he launched the Kagio Water Supply Project before commissioning the Marua-State Lodge Road in Karatina.

“The sustained supply of water for irrigation in Kirinyaga will increase rice acreage by 10,000 and boost production,” he added.

On his way, he made stop-overs in Githurai, Juja, Kenol, Makuyu, Kambiti, Makutano, Kagio, Baricho and Kiburu.

In the meetings, the President explained that the bipartisan talks were not meant to give birth to a Handshake or sharing of positions in Government.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Cabinet Secretaries Moses Kuria, Alice Wahome, Zacharia Njeru, Governors Kimani Wamatangi (Kiambu), Irungu Kang’ata (Murang’a), Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga) and MPs led by Majority Leader Kimani Ichungw’ah were present.