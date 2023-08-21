By PCS

Kenya is committed to strengthening bilateral relations with South Sudan for the mutual benefit of the citizens of the two nations.

President William Ruto said the two countries are pursuing joint infrastructure projects to enhance regional integration and boost trade.

Kenya, he added, is keen on implementing the infrastructural projects under the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia-Transport Corridor project (LAPSSET).

This, he explained, will enhance connectivity, further integration and boost intra-regional trade for shared prosperity.

“This is instrumental in supporting bilateral trade,” he said.

President Ruto made the remarks at State House, Nairobi, on Saturday where he held talks with the President of South Sudan Salva Kiir.

The two leaders signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the establishment of a fiber optic cable along the Eldoret-Juba road.

They also agreed to complete the construction of the 11km Nadapal to Nakodok road to boost business between the two nations.

President Ruto said Kenya and South Sudan have also agreed to exploit the Africa Continental Free Trade Area Agreement to increase trade between the two nations.

“President Kiir and I had the opportunity to share ideas about collaborating to seize emerging opportunities to improve the trade balance between our two nations,” he said.

President Kiir committed to hastening the implementation of the agreements to unlock the economic and social benefits of increased trade.

The two leaders also discussed peace and security in Africa and the conflict in Sudan.

President Kiir pledged to support efforts to de-escalate armed engagements and restore peace in Sudan.

President Ruto lauded the decision by the Government of South Sudan to open its borders to provide asylum, safe passage and protection to people fleeing the conflict in Sudan.