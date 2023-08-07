Raila Odinga has dismissed assertions that his Azimio coalition is seeking to join President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza government.

Emphasizing that the opposition has no such aspirations, Raila clarified that his faction has agreed to engage in a dialogue with the ruling coalition to tackle crucial national concerns.

Speaking at St. Tiberius Ekerubo Catholic Church in Nyamira County during a church service on Sunday, the ODM leader and leaders accompanying took issue with a section of leaders from Kenya Kwanza who have maintained a hard-line position on the impending talks.

“We have not said we want to be in (President William) Ruto’s government. Even those who claim I was in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government are wrong. I didn’t hold any cabinet position. We neither had a Cabinet Secretary nor a Principal Secretary,” he said.

The leader of the opposition reiterated their willingness to participate in discussions but made a commitment to withdraw from the talks and pursue an alternative course of action if President Ruto’s faction persists with their stance.

’’Kenya belongs to all of us that is why we want to dialogue. When Uhuru was president there were food subsidies. We also had kazi kwa vijana. Even the price of fuel was not as high as now. But these prices have been raised,” Raila said.