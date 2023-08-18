Lawyers whose clients are involved in illicit financial activities will now have a legal obligation to report such clients to the government. This follows the signing of a pact between the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and the Financial Reporting Centre (FRC).

Officials from the FRC reportedly informed Members of Parliament (MPs) that the agency has reached an agreement with LSK to withdraw a lawsuit that had been blocking the implementation of the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering (Amendment) Act. This amendment mandates lawyers and their staff to disclose potentially suspicious financial transactions involving their clients.

“We have reached an agreement with LSK that it shall [regulate itself] and that lawyers will report on [deals involving dirty cash],” FRC Director-General Saitoti ole Maika said as quoted by the Business Daily.