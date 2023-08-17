Former TV journalist Jacque Maribe is supposedly nearing the end of her sabbatical as she prepares to make a comeback to the screens after a five-year hiatus.

On Wednesday, the former prime-time news anchor of Citizen TV announced her return to active media production after a substantial hiatus, during which she was charged alongside her fiance Joseph Irungu alias Jowie for the murder of Monica Kimani.

Without revealing further details, Jacque Msaaribe indicated that her upcoming project will be similar to a previous program in which she interviewed prominent political figures.

Certain editions of the productions known as the “Jacque Maribe Show” have been previously shared on her Instagram account. This time round, Maribe mentioned that the forthcoming project will be on a grander scale.

“1st September 2022, I chose to only do stories here on IG…well, shouldn’t that change now on 1st September 2023?? The sabbatical ends. Loading…” she teased.

After she departed from Citizen TV due to the murder case, Maribe started the Jacque Maribe Show several years later. In addition to politicians, she has also featured policymakers like Ezekiel Mutua as guests on her show.