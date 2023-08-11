The Ministry of Health has announced the recruitment of 100,000 community health promoters tasked with providing essential primary healthcare to Kenyan citizens.

This announcement closely follows President William Ruto’s commitment to increase the number of community health promoters, made during the inauguration of the Narumoru Level 4 hospital in Nyeri.

“National government is committed to bolstering primary health care. We’re moving forward in enlisting 100,000 community health promoters in order to make this vision a reality,” Ruto said.

President Ruto emphasized that the community health promoters will receive comprehensive electronic kits to ensure their effective fulfillment of responsibilities.

“Community Health Promoters are the engines of our Universal Health Coverage rollout. We will train, equip and remunerate these medical workers to serve households effectively at the village level.”

Deputy President Rigathi Gahagua, Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha, Nyeri County Governor Mutahi Kahiga, and Majority party leader in the National Assembly Kimani Ichung’wah were also in attendance.