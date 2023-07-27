Kenyan electric bus startup BasiGo is extending its operations to Rwanda, intending to introduce eco-friendly public transport systems in the country.

BasiGo plans to deliver its first unit to public transport operators in Rwanda by the start of the fourth quarter of this year.

To facilitate this expansion, BasiGo has collaborated with AC Mobility, a Rwandan provider of automated fare collection systems for public transport, to establish a new entity called BasiGo Rwanda Ltd.

BasiGo and AC Mobility target to deliver 200 electric buses to bus operators in Rwanda by the end of next year.

As part of their agreement, BasiGo and AC Mobility have signed letters of intent to initiate a pilot program for electric buses in collaboration with Kigali Bus Service, Royal Express, and Volcano Express.

The pilot program will be based on their pay-as-you-go financing model, allowing these bus services in Rwanda to test and evaluate the feasibility of using electric buses as a sustainable and eco-friendly public transportation option.

“Rwanda has led the way in creating an enabling ecosystem for E-mobility. BasiGo is proud to be partnering with AC Mobility, a technology leader in Rwanda’s transport sector, to help accelerate the transition to electrified public transport,” BasiGo Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder Jit Bhattacharya said.

“Electric buses will bring bus operators freedom from rising fuel prices while also dramatically reducing air pollution and CO2 emissions,” Bhattacharya added.

The deal comes as Rwanda aims to rapidly scale the size of Kigali’s public transport fleet while also converting 20pc of the public bus fleet to electric by 2030.

“We are excited to partner with BasiGo to drive Rwanda’s public bus electrification. The country has recorded rapid transformation, creating a need for a more robust and cost-effective public transport system. The electric buses will help ease the cost burden of public bus transporters and advance Rwanda’s transition to clean mobility. We look forward to leveraging BasiGo’s experience and network to build a strong electric bus business in Rwanda,” added Jones Kizihira, Chief Executive Officer, AC Mobility Rwanda.

Since its inception in 2021, BasiGo has sold 19 Electric Buses to public transport operators in Nairobi and has secured reservations for over 100 additional buses.

The firm says to date, its buses have covered a total distance of more than 460,000km and carried over 580,000 passengers.