Actions to tackle the effects of climate change will adequately receive Government support, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said.

Speaking during the launch of the Parliamentary Caucus on climate change on Thursday, DP Gachagua said such projects aimed at addressing climate change are critical solutions to solving the crisis.

“Climate Change is a real threat to our existence. Therefore, every initiative geared towards supporting our programmes to combat this challenge will receive adequate support from the Government,” Said Gachagua.

Gachagua called on all elected leaders to make a contribution in mitigating the effects of climate change by joining the government’s initiative to plant 15 billion trees.

“We have to deal with negative effects of climate change and we must think smart and change the way we do things. We must move away from rain fed agriculture to irrigation.” Observed the DP.

“We must double our efforts in water harvesting and strengthen our resilient measures especially in Arid and Semi-Arid areas,” he said.

Last year, President William Ruto launched a tree restoration program in an effort to combat the effects of climate change in the country.

The initiative, which aims to plant 15 billion trees by 2032, will work to reduce greenhouse emissions, stop and reverse deforestation, restore 5.1 million hectares of deforested and degraded landscapes through the African Landscape Restoration Initiative.