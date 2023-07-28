Police in Mwala, Machakos have confirmed the arrest of a man who stabbed a woman to death in a supermarket last weekend.

Mwala subcounty police commander Nancy Jerobon said they arrested Patrick Mwangi after he was discharged from Machakos Level 5 Hospital where he had been admitted on Thursday, July 27.

The suspect was allegedly caught on CCTV violently attacking his former lover, Eunice Syokau, at a supermarket in Masii town, Mwala sub county on Saturday, July 22.

“Patrick Mwangi who allegedly committed murder by stabbing his girlfriend was discharged from Machakos Level 5 in stable condition. He has been detained at Masii police station awaiting processing to appear in court on Monday,” Jerobon reportedly told the Star on Thursday.

The arrest comes after the family of the deceased Eunice Syokau cried out for justice on Thursday.

According to Syokau’s mother, Damaris Nduku, the suspect had been demanding custody of a child they had together before they separated.

“My child was killed by her boyfriend who is also the father of her child on Saturday. They had broken up and the man wanted custody of the child,” the mother told reporters.

“The two were living together before they separated and my daughter settled and opened a business in Masii town where he trailed and killed her.”

Nduku also mentioned that she had never met the suspect.

“I’m pleading with the government to ensure justice for my daughter. I don’t know the man and I have never seen him,” she said.