Investigations have been launched into the death of a Catholic Priest who passed away hours after spending Saturday night with his alleged lover.

Fr. Joseph Kariuki Wanjiku, 43, is said to have checked into the Monalisa Hotel, Murang’a on Saturday evening accompanied by a 32-year-old woman identified as Ruth Nduhi.

“One Joseph Kariuki Wanjiku a k/m/a aged 43yrs old, a Catholic priest at Archdiocese of Nairobi and a farmer at Mangu area checked in at the said hotel together with his girlfriend who also happens to be her colleague at the workplace in Ruai,” a police report read in part.

On Sunday morning, however, the clergyman at the Archdiocese of Nairobi(St. Peter’s Church Ruai) experienced health complications.

“Then this morning at around 0800hrs the priest (sic) girlfriend notified the hotel management that the boyfriend was being (sic) dizzy and getting unconscious so that they could rush him to the hospital,” police added.

Police added that Fr Kariuki was pronounced dead on arrival at Kenol Hospital.

“Officer from this command responded and found the body in the car back seat half covered with the hotel bedsheet and white foam oozing from the mouth and nose,” the police report reads.

The cleric’s body was moved to Mater Hospital mortuary in Nairobi pending autopsy and further investigations.