Motorists plying the Nairobi Expressway have been notified to expect a temporary closure of the toll road over the weekend.

Moja Expressway Company said the 27-kilometer expressway will be closed from Saturday, July 1 to Sunday. This is to facilitate the second edition of the Nairobi City Marathon.

“Please note that the Nairobi Expressway will be temporarily closed from Saturday, July 1 at 10:00 pm to Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 4:00pm as we host the second edition of the Nairobi City Marathon,” said Moja in a notice on Monday.

To avoid any inconvenience, Moja Expressway has advised mortorists to “plan their journey accordingly”.