Motorists plying the Nairobi Expressway have been notified to expect a temporary closure of the toll road over the weekend.
Moja Expressway Company said the 27-kilometer expressway will be closed from Saturday, July 1 to Sunday. This is to facilitate the second edition of the Nairobi City Marathon.
“Please note that the Nairobi Expressway will be temporarily closed from Saturday, July 1 at 10:00 pm to Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 4:00pm as we host the second edition of the Nairobi City Marathon,” said Moja in a notice on Monday.
To avoid any inconvenience, Moja Expressway has advised mortorists to “plan their journey accordingly”.
Kindly note that the Nairobi Expressway will be temporarily closed on Saturday 1st July, 2023 at 10:00pm to Sunday 2nd July, 2023 at 4:00pm to make way for the Nairobi City Marathon. #NairobiExpressway #Expressway #MOJAExpressway #PublicNotice #Attention #NairobiCityMarathon pic.twitter.com/vZ4mmbY5Rh
— MOJA Expressway Company (@mojaexpressway) June 26, 2023