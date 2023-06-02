By OSDP

The Office of the Spouse of the Deputy President received tens of balls from the Kenya Union of Savings and Credit Cooperatives (KUSCCO) for the special football tournament targeting the drug and substance-addicted boys and men in the country.

Pastor Dorcas Rigathi received the balls on Wednesday from KUSCCO Chairman George Magutu, and Group Managing Director George Ototo at her office.

“These balls delivered in support of the boy child program are woven by ‘Alive and Kicking Kenya’ based in Kikuyu, which comprises people living with disabilities,” said Mr. Ototo.

The vision of the office of Pastor Dorcas is ‘A Dignified Future for Vulnerable Populations’ which includes the boy child, widows and orphans, PWDs, chaplaincy, and family values.

Pastor Dorcas desires a life of dignity for all the listed vulnerable and has advocated for the same at the United Nations, international and local meetings.

The sustainable interventions under her office programs include the special tournament, rehabilitation, TVET training, skilling and retooling, entrepreneurship and employment opportunities.

Pastor Dorcas was also recently the Chief Guest during the Laikipia Governor’s Cup at the Nanyuki stadium where she encouraged the youth to continue engaging in sports, and other co-curricular activities to keep off drugs and other psychoactive substances.

The growing partnerships towards transforming the thousands of the boys and men in the country has grown tremendously, roping in other leaders including Governors, and the public commitment by the President and the Deputy President in the fight against alcohol, drug and substance abuse.

A week ago, Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti, during a clergy meeting, assured Pastor Dorcas of her support in the program of reaching the boy child in her county.

“We will work together in reaching the boy child, and rehabilitating them. I will establish a rehabilitation centre here in Machakos, and I am sure we will work together,” said Governor Wavinya.

DP Rigathi Gachagua has personally led the fight against illicit brew in the Central region, convening the administration, police, and political leaders in Nyeri and Nakuru to expedite the fight against the killer brews.

President William Ruto has also said that they must ruthlessly tackle alcoholism.