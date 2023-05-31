During his vetting for the National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director General position, Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji, caused a stir in Parliament on Tuesday after he refused to disclose his net worth.

While appearing before the National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Defence, Intelligence, and Foreign Relations, Noordin Haji, explained that his net worth could potentially pose a “national security” concern in the future should he secure the position.

Facing pressure from committee Chairman Nelson Koech to disclose his wealth for official record-keeping, Noordin Haji proposed an alternative.

“I’m being guided by the Legal Counsel that you need to say your future source of income on record,” pressed Koech, Member of Parliament for Belgut.

Haji said rather than publicly stating his wealth, he requested the opportunity to privately present a summary of his financial income exclusively to the committee.

“Honourable Chair, I was going to request, considering the sensitivity of the office that I’m going to hold, that I give this to the committee…it might be a national security issue at some point,” Haji responded.