The count of bodies unearthed from the mass graves in Shakahola, Kilifi County, increased by eight on Thursday, bringing the total to 235.

Authorities also revealed that the forensic teams involved in the operation will take a break starting from Friday. The break will allow for the conducting of autopsies on the 123 bodies exhumed during the second phase of the exercise.

The postmortems are scheduled to commence on Wednesday at the Malindi Sub-County Hospital.

The police reiterated that the area is still considered a crime scene, and as such, the 24-hour curfew will remain in effect while the investigation progresses.

They said the search and rescue for victims is still ongoing; three females and one male adult were rescued Thursday.

A total of 89 people had been rescued as of Thursday, and 31 others arrested in relation to the incident. Additionally, the number of individuals reported missing stands at 613.